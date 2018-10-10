Man accused of stealing more than 40 guns from Whiteville pawn shop during Florence

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - A man is accused of breaking into a Whiteville pawn shop and stealing 42 firearms during Hurricane Florence.
Timothy Ray Davis, 33, has been charged with break-ins at Murf’s Pawn Shop, Suggs and Co. and the Family Dollar located on North J.K. Powell Blvd., according to Major Alan Davis with the Whiteville Police Department.
Davis, who was charged last month with breaking into two other businesses and several vehicles during the storm’s aftermath, is being held under a $1.5 million bond.
A firearm also was reported stolen in the Suggs and Co. break-in.
On Sept. 21, Davis and Marvin Tyson were charged in connection to break-ins into two Whiteville businesses and multiple vehicles in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
Tyson has not been charged in the break-ins at Murf’s Pawn Shop, Suggs and Co. and the Family Dollar.
In all, Davis is facing 45 counts of larceny of a firearm along with multiple counts of breaking-and-entering and larceny.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.