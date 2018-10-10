Longer school days planned for New Hanover County students after Florence

NHC Schools' preliminary estimates $9 million in damages with overall cleanup and repair to be in the $15-20 million range. The school system has begun filing claims and any claims that are denied will be filed with FEMA to reimburse costs. FEMA is expected to cover 75 percent for damages and the state will pay the remaining 25 percent, but the FEMA process could take up to a year to a year and a half.