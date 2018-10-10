Longer school days planned for New Hanover County students after Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Students will have longer days in New Hanover County schools and two planned vacation days will be eliminated as the school system adjusts its schedule after Hurricane Florence.
At its meeting Tuesday night, the NHC Board of Education agreed to the following changes:
- Normal calendar year schools will change four of their teacher development half days to full days.
- The Monday after Easter and the Friday before winter break are now full days.
- Ten minutes will be added to the beginning and end of each school day after Dec. 1.
There were 181 days of instruction scheduled before the hurricane and 166 after. The state will allow 20 missed days this school year.
Other items discussed Tuesday that will be voted on in November are:
Hurricane Florence damage
NHC Schools' preliminary estimates $9 million in damages with overall cleanup and repair to be in the $15-20 million range. The school system has begun filing claims and any claims that are denied will be filed with FEMA to reimburse costs. FEMA is expected to cover 75 percent for damages and the state will pay the remaining 25 percent, but the FEMA process could take up to a year to a year and a half.
McKinney-Vento students
The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act provides federal money for homeless shelter programs.
There were 295 students in the county who were considered homeless before the storm. That number climped to 615 post-Florence. The board of education said 17 students are in a Red Cross shelter and the Market North Apartments closure means 40 more students will be displaced.
Redistricting
Three public forums are planned to discuss middle school redistricting:
- Williston Middle, Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m.
- Holly Shelter Middle, Nov. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
- Minnie Evans Performing Arts Center, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m.
The board is expected to vote on middle school redistricting in January.
