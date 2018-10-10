Impacts from Michael arrive Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Wednesday, friends! A few non-Michael related showers are likely for the remainder of this afternoon and evening amid mild and muggy conditions. Lows tonight will mainly be in the middle 70s with blustery southeast winds. As Michael rockets to the northeast Thursday, impacts will be felt across the Cape Fear Region. If you’re looking for cooler temperatures, the wait will only be a bit longer. A welcomed cold front will wiggle through the area behind Michael and bring a refreshing dose of cooler and drier air. For a more detailed analysis on Michael click here.