Here’s how to protect your Florence-weary home ahead of Michael

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - With Southeastern North Carolina under a Flash Flood and Tropical Storm watch, New Hanover County Emergency Management officials have released tips on how to prepare your home damaged by Hurricane Florence ahead of Hurricane Michael.
A State of Emergency remains in effect for New Hanover County, in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
“The latest National Weather Service forecast projects 2-4 inches of rain, which could cause flooding impacts in parts of New Hanover County since the ground is still saturated in many areas,” said Emergency Management Director Steven Still. “Peak wind gusts of up to 45 mph could potentially topple already leaning trees and drop hanging limbs, causing further power outages.”
Residents are encouraged to review their emergency plans and follow these home preparedness tips:
- Secure tarps that are on roofs to prevent any additional water intrusion.
- Check trees for weak limbs and branches. Trim where necessary to keep you and your property safe.
- Secure outdoor items that could be blown down or blown away including furniture, loose rain gutters, and downspouts.
- Clear any clogged areas, including drainage ditches and culverts, to minimize flooding and prevent water damage to your property.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.