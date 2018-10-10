Haley became a popular UN diplomat despite Trump policies

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2018 file photo, American Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a Security Council meeting on the situation in the Myanmar at United Nations headquarters. Haley is tendering her resignation, two sources tell The Associated Press, marking the latest shake-up in the turbulent Trump administration just weeks before the midterm election. She was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016 and last month coordinated Trump's second trip to the United Nations, including his first time chairing the U.N. Security Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) (AP)