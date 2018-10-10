Fire in the Pines Festival highlights the importance of fires to grow forests

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Ecosystems need the right amounts of sunlight and rain to thrive but here in Southeastern North Carolina they also need fire.
The Fire in the Pines festival teaches the importance of controlled burns.
The Nature Conservancy, the North Carolina Forest Service, and the City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation Department organize the event.
This year, it will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Halyburton Park on 17th Street in Wilmington.
The event usually attracts thousands of visitors. It’s free but you will want to bring money for the food trucks.
A fan favorite is a visit by Smokey the Bear.
The event also features live music and live animals, including birds of prey, snakes and an alligator.
