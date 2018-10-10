Disaster recovery centers closing Thursday for Hurricane Michael

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Disaster recovery centers set up by FEMA in North Carolina after Hurricane Florence will be closed Thursday as the state braces for Hurricane Michael.
North Carolina and Federal Emergency Management plan to reopen the centers at 9 a.m. Friday morning.
Hurricane survivors who need help should call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or visit DisasterAssistance.gov. The phone line is open 7 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week.
Several disaster recovery centers have opened in our area, including one in Bladen County on Monday. Click here for a list of disaster recovery locations.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.