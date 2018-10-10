Cooper wants $1.5B in state funds to aid in Florence recovery

Cooper wants $1.5B in state funds to aid in Florence recovery
Governor Roy Cooper spoke with Hurricane Florence victims in Bladenboro. (Source: WECT)
October 10, 2018 at 5:07 AM EST - Updated October 10 at 12:18 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wants state lawmakers to provide $750 million next week as part of a long-term $1.5 billion Hurricane Florence recovery package.

The Democratic governor revealed his proposal Wednesday, saying the state needs a “unique and bold” response to a storm his office estimates caused almost $13 billion in damage - as much as hurricanes Floyd and Matthew did combined.

Cooper ultimately wants a half-billion dollars toward housing and another $310 million to help farmers. Other money would go to repair public schools, universities and roads.

Congress already has approved $1 billion for North Carolina’s recovery.

The governor says his request wouldn’t require higher taxes - initial money would come from the state’s savings reserve and money unspent in this year’s budget.

State legislators unanimously passed last week two Florence-related bills that provided $50 million in matching funds for federal disaster assistance and eased voter registration and school calendar rules in affected areas.

The Republican-controlled legislature reconvenes Monday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)