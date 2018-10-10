Columbus County declares state of emergency, to open shelters due to Michael

Columbus County officials have declared a state of emergency effective 9:30 a.m. Wednesday as the region braces for impacts from Michael. (Source: NOAA/Twitter)
By Clint Bullock | October 10, 2018 at 3:10 PM EST - Updated October 10 at 3:43 PM

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Columbus County officials have declared a state of emergency effective 9:30 a.m. Wednesday as the region braces for impacts from Michael.

County officials anticipate tropical storm force winds and several inches of rain will lash the area. Due to these conditions and the possibility of power outages, county officials will open up two shelters at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Those shelters will be:

  • Edgewood Elementary located at 317 East Calhoun Street in Whiteville (pet-friendly)
  • West Columbus High School located at 7294 Andrew Jackson Highway Southwest in Cerro Gordo

Additionally, all Columbus County government offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

