Clarkton man dies in accident at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A worker at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel died after a workplace incident Tuesday afternoon.
According to Bladen County Coroner Hubert Kinlaw, Michael Jessup, 55, of Clarkton, died at the Smithfield plant as a result of injuries sustained in an accident. Kinlaw didn't provide details on how the accident occurred.
Kinlaw said EMS responded to a 911 call for a traumatic injury at the Smithfield site around 3:15 Tuesday afternoon.
Jessup was a 10-plus year Smithfield employee, Kinlaw said.
