Clarkton man dies in accident at Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel
By WECT Staff | October 9, 2018 at 9:21 PM EST - Updated October 9 at 9:21 PM

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A worker at Smithfield Foods in Tar Heel died after a workplace incident Tuesday afternoon.

According to Bladen County Coroner Hubert Kinlaw, Michael Jessup, 55, of Clarkton, died at the Smithfield plant as a result of injuries sustained in an accident. Kinlaw didn't provide details on how the accident occurred.

Kinlaw said EMS responded to a 911 call for a traumatic injury at the Smithfield site around 3:15 Tuesday afternoon.

Jessup was a 10-plus year Smithfield employee, Kinlaw said.

