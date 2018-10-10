City of Wilmington to hold hurricane relief concert

By Ashlea Kosikowski | October 10, 2018 at 1:57 PM EST - Updated October 10 at 2:05 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A free concert will raise money for Hurricane Florence victims and honor those who helped during recovery efforts.

The Wilmington Strong Hurricane Florence Relief Concert is Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018 from 3:30 to 10 p.m. at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

The event features L Shape Lot, Jared Sales (Coastal Collective) and the Port City Stars, Wilmington Reggae Responders and more.

The city will donate 100% of the proceeds to local charities that assist with emergency food, housing, home repairs, through the United Way of the Cape Fear.

