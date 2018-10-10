City of Wilmington to hold hurricane relief concert

Mark your calendars! Oct 13 at the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater: #WilmingtonStrong Florence Relief Benefit Concert, with 100% of proceeds to benefit local charities that assist with emergency food, housing and home repairs via the United Way of the Cape Fear Area. The free concert is being brought to you by City of Wilmington, the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce, Penguin Radio 98.3 and Port City Daily and will honor first responders and others who worked the storm. L-Shape Lot has committed and more band announcements are coming. Stay tuned for updates!