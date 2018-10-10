CFPUA moves forward with designing new system to filter out GenX and other compounds

The first, a $1,300,860 contract with Calgon Carbon, allows for the replacement of the current filter media with temporary granular activated carbon (GAC) filters at the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant. Calgon has been the authority’s provider for filters for the last decade, but the technology needed to fully filter out the harmful chemicals identified over the last 18 months is beyond what experts have deemed possible with the authority’s current design. Calgon will provide, deliver and install the filter media, and then dispose of them when they are spent.