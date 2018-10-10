From Catholicism to Camp: New Met Gala theme revealed

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, actress and singer Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "A Star Is Born" in London. Next year's Met Gala theme will be 'camp,' organizers revealed Tuesday, Oct. 9. It's a shift in tone and content from this year's meditation on Catholicism. The celebrity co-chairs will include Lady Gaga, Serena Williams and Harry Styles, along with Gucci designer Alessandro Michele and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File) (Vianney Le Caer)