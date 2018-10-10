Castle Hayne site deleted from EPA list, could be converted to wildlife habitat

ATLANTA (WECT) - The Reasor Chemical Company site in Castle Hayne has been deleted from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund National Priorities List.
According to an EPA news release, the Reasor site is one of 22 sites deleted from the list in fiscal year 2018. It is the largest number of site deletions in one year since 2005.
The National Priorities List includes the nation’s most serious hazardous waste sites and the EPA deletes sites from the NPL when no further cleanup is required to protect human health or the environment.
In 1972, a fire and possible explosion occurred at Reasor, which operated as a stump rendering facility from 1959-72. The fire/explosion damaged and/or destroyed buildings and material on the site and contaminated soil, sediment and surface water.
Residential and ecological cleanup goals were met in 2008 and groundwater cleanup goals were met in 2017.
Even though the property owners do not currently have plans to sell, the vacant property could be converted into wildlife habitat, recreational trails or residential area.
