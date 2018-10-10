Carolina Beach Town Council moving closer to hiring town manager

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Carolina Beach Town Council said at Tuesday night’s meeting it will advertise its town manager’s job opening to replace Michael Cramer.
Council members agreed that the opening should be posted quickly and should probably stay up for around 30 days, although that time frame wasn't set in stone.
Cramer was fired in September and Assistant Town Manager Ed Parvin was appointed as interim town manager. Council members did not provide specifics for Cramer’s firing.
Parvin's work in Cramer's stead was recognized by the council.
"We want the town to know, you're in very good hands," council member LeAnn Pierce said. "We don't have to run out next week and get the wrong person because Ed is doing a great job."
Council member Steve Shuttleworth mentioned the town making it sure it "paints the right picture" of the town manager's job requirements considering the new hire may be entering the position in the middle of several Carolina Beach projects.
“Let’s put something together, let council review it and get it out quickly,” Shuttleworth said.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.