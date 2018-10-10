Brunswick County reinstates burning ban ahead of Michael

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Brunswick County officials have reinstated a burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county in anticipation of Hurricane Michael’s effects on the region.
According to a news release, the burn ban went into effect at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will remain in place until further notice. On Monday, county officials lifted the burn ban that was in effect after Hurricane Florence.
Citizens should be aware that all burning within 100 feet of any structure is banned within the unincorporated areas of Brunswick County. An unincorporated area is an area not within a city’s or town’s limits. If you’re located in either a city or a town, please contact your local municipal official related to a burn ban.
As the remnants of Michael push through North Carolina, winds are expected to increase on Wednesday and Thursday which will create conditions that are not favorable for open burning.
County officials are asking residents to trim or remove any weakened or loose tree branches and limbs, and seek to secure or bring inside any items that could become a projectile with the forecast winds, including debris. Any loose debris can be tarped or staked down where applicable.
For questions about the burn ban please contact the Brunswick County Fire Marshal’s Office at 910-253-2041.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.