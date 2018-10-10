Blue button jellyfish washing ashore on Topsail, Surf City beaches

TOPSAIL ISLAND, NC (WECT) - With Hurricane Michael on North Carolina’s doorstep, signs of Hurricane Florence are still washing ashore.
Dozens of blue button jellyfish have been seen on beaches in Topsail Island and Surf City.
Richard Satterlie, a professor of marine biology at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, explained that, despite their nickname, they’re actually not jellyfish.
Satterlie said the blue button is actually called the porpita porpita, which is a colonial hydrozoan related to jellyfish.
“They do have nematocysts (stinging cells) in their tentacles, but their sting is not powerful, although it could produce a slight irritation, and more in sensitive individuals,” Satterlie explained in an email.
He explained the blue buttons wash ashore in southeastern North Carolina after hurricanes, and Florence likely pushed them ashore in greater numbers. They are typically found in tropical and sub-tropical waters in the Atlantic.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.