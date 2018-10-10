Blockade Runner Beach Resort shuts down; re-opening scheduled for spring

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - Blockade Runner Beach Resort, a Wrightsville Beach establishment for 55 years, is closing for renovations due to damages sustained during Hurricane Florence.
"We made the decision following several weeks of analysis and assessments with engineers and experts," said Mary Baggett, co-owner and operator of the resort with her brother, William Baggett. "The target date for re-opening is early spring 2019."
Florence made landfall in Wrightsville Beach on Sept. 14 packing winds of more than 100 miles per hour. In five days, the storm dropped 20-35 inches of rain on eastern North Carolina, creating record-breaking floods.
Nicolas Montoya, general manager of Blockade Runner, said the roof on the Balcony Building was lost and the Tower also sustained roof damage. Where rain penetrated the building, operations have shifted from cleanup to restoration.
“The people of North Carolina are strong and resilient," William Baggett said. "We will recover from the storm.”
