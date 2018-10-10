American Airlines cancels 9 ILM flights ahead of Michael impacts

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - American Airlines has canceled at least nine Thursday flights at Wilmington International Airport as the remnants of Hurricane Michael are expected to move into the region that day.
ILM officials posted to Facebook at 2 p.m. Wednesday that Delta and United have yet to announce any flight impacts due to the storm.
“We are unaware of any impacts beyond Thursday at this time, however this may change” the post stated.
ILM encourages customers to contact airlines directly to stay up to date on flight statuses.
Hurricane Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach, FL Wednesday afternoon as a powerful category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of 155 mph.
Michael is expected to bring tropical-force winds, scattered to numerous showers and isolated severe, perhaps even tornadic, storms to the Cape Fear region on Thursday.
