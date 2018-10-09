Wilmington woman pleads guilty to sexually assaulting children

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A Wilmington woman will spend at least 12 years in prison after she admitted to sexually assaulting three minors.
According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, 49-year-old Cynthia Haight pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sex offense and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Haight was sentenced to 12-15 years in prison for the crimes.
Prosecutors said the sexual assaults occurred between 2002 and 2006 when the victims were children. The victims disclosed the abuse last year to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office which opened an investigation.
Haight was arrested last year in Aiken, SC.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.