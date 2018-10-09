Veteran’s family fights to bring long-lost sister to NC

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - A Southeastern North Carolina family is trying desperately to reunite with their sister, who they thought had died more than 40 years ago. Pete Lipford got the news two years ago that his long-lost sister, born oversees during the Vietnam War, was very much alive.
She’d been searching for his family for decades, but in a tragic twist, the family’s reunion has been delayed. Even though she’s the daughter of an Army officer, who was wounded in combat while fighting for our country, his daughter has been told she’ll have to wait at least 7 years for a visa to come here.
“It’s heartbreaking. My father gave up his life for this country, and if he were here he would want Anne here,” Pete Lipford said of the extended wait to bring his sister home. “For her to be here, just for her to see how much love there is for her here, would mean more to me than anything.”
A story of love, loss, and hope, Thursday at 6 on WECT.
