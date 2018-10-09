UNCW cancels Midnite Madness event

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - UNCW has canceled its Midnite Madness event “due to schedule adjustments caused by Hurricane Florence.”
The annual event, which celebrates the start of basketball season, was scheduled to take place Friday, Oct. 26.
The Men’s Basketball Tipoff Banquet, which features former UNCW and current Clemson head coach Brad Brownell, has been rescheduled for Oct. 26 at the Burney Center.
The Seahawks will play Clemson in a benefit men’s basketball game the following day, Saturday, Oct. 27, to raise funds for Hurricane Florence relief. Tickets are $20 each and go on sale Oct. 15.
