Two suspects sought for thefts from hog farms in Bladen Co.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Two men suspected of stealing property from hog farm facilities have warrants out for their arrests and the Bladen County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding them.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, Wesley Keith Carroll, 37, of Clarkton, and Joshua Bryan Evans, 32, of Bladenboro, are suspects in several breaking and enterings and theft of thousands of dollars worth of property from hog farms in Bladen County. They are wanted for felony breaking and entering, felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 910-862-6960 or text 910-874-6850. Calls and texts will be kept confidential.
