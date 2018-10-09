Stoney Creek neighborhood still trying to recover from Florence’s floodwaters

LELAND, NC (WECT) - To call Stoney Creek Plantation a ghost town isn’t really accurate. There are a few people here.
They’re “haunted” by what they’ve seen and lived through during Hurricane Florence, but they’re people nonetheless.
“Oh, it’s terrible, but my family’s OK. That’s what’s important” said resident Mike Guarino. “It’s been tough.”
Guarino considers himself lucky. He nabbed an apartment on the other side of town for his family as soon as they returned from Georgia after evacuating. They were worried about high winds and downed trees in this Leland subdivision just off U.S. 17.
Seven feet of water was the furthest thing from their minds.
They were only in this house about a year. Now, Guarino talks about it in the past tense.
“I don’t want to come back here. There’s rumor of a buyout and I know most people in that neighborhood are hoping it’s true,” he said. “I’m lucky to have a bit of insurance to cover some of this, but there are plenty of people who don’t.”
There are literally signs people won’t be back. One handwritten sign on a front door tells volunteers to move on. The house is coming down.
Around the neighborhood, scattered sandbags are a sign of innocent ignorance because no one expected the floodwaters to be measured in feet.
In all, more than 40 homes in Stoney Creek were underwater. As the water recedes, and you see what’s left, you can understand that emotionally, it’s tough for people to stay afloat.
‘I don’t know if my 3-year-old will remember this,” said Guarino. “But I want to her know we made it through as a family. We hit the ground running and did what we had to do.”
The Stoney Creek Plantation neighborhood isn’t just littered with debris. You’ll also find American flags and painted pumpkins. They’re not meant to scare people away, but the painted message is one this neighborhood wants people to understand. This is a neighborhood that’s “STONEY CREEK STRONG.”
