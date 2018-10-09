Still summery, Michael approaches by Thursday

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! Still feeling the summer-like conditions in southeastern NC with temps in the mid 80s and the sticky humidity. Otherwise a 30% chance of scattered showers for the day today. Tomorrow will be a better chance for rain and storms around 60%, then Tropical Storm Michael makes it’s way through the Carolinas come Thursday bringing more rain and wind to the area. But after it pushes offshore by Friday, Fall weather lovers (like me) will finally get our dose of Fall-like, cooler weather! For your full forecast and a more detailed look at Michael: LINK HERE