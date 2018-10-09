Start date for Pender Co. Schools pushed back to Oct. 18

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Pender County Schools students will not return to class until Oct. 18 at the earliest, according to a message from the superintendent Monday night.
Citing funding obstacles after Hurricane Florence, Steven Hill said the “best projected return” date is Oct. 18 “with a window extending to October 22nd.”
The superintendent said the PCS fund balance and an additional $4 million allotted by county commissioners are both depleted and without that money, repair work cannot be completed at the schools. School systems must have enough money to cover repair contracts before work can begin.
"We are engaged in local, state and federal government discussions to try and overcome this situation," Hill wrote.
Sixty-four Pender County Schools staff members and almost 600 students have been displaced by the hurricane, according to Hill.
"This is a storm like no other and has affected Pender County like no other," Hill wrote.
He added that Hurricane Michael, which is expected to hit North Carolina as a tropical storm later this week, could further delay resumption of classes in Pender schools.
