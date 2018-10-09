SBA administrator visits Whiteville to speak with small business owners

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - Linda McMahon, administrator of the US Small Business Administration, traveled to southeastern North Carolina to speak with small business owners on how SBA can help with Hurricane Florence recovery.
SBA assists small businesses trying to get back on their feet after natural disasters by offering loans and grants. It’s free to apply.
McMahon visited Whiteville on Tuesday to tour the town and speak with small business owners to see how SBA can help them.
Several businesses in Whiteville were affected by Florence and now owners are concerned with Hurricane Michael on the way to North Carolina later this week.
“I’m really hopeful from a SBA perspective. There is a need we can fulfill," McMahon said. "I’m glad to be able to be here in person to see some of this devastation. I think it’s important that we come out and visit with the folks who are affected. We can have even a greater appreciation for what it is we are trying to do back in Washington.”
