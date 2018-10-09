ProPublica explores the cost of beach nourishment projects in North Carolina

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WECT) - Since the 1920s, the United States has spent $9 billion on beach nourishment projects, according to a report from ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest.
The article, “A never-ending commitment”: The high cost of preserving vulnerable beaches, looks specifically at projects in North Carolina.
Wrightsville Beach, which has a population of 2,500 people, received $51-million worth of beach projects since 1990. Carolina Beach has been replenished more than 30 times since 1955, according to the report.
Earlier this year, Wrightsville Beach completed a $10 million project that put 700,000 cubic yards back onto the strand.
Lisa Song, who reports on the environment and climate change for ProPublica, said there are concerns about the growing cost of beach nourishment and who benefits the most from all the federal dollars spent.
We talked to her on WECT News Now.
"We found that in the communities that have been receiving money, they are disproportionately white and wealthy,” she said. “Another aspect of that is even when the entire community benefits from beach nourishment in terms of sustaining the tourism, a disproportionate goes to the oceanfront properties, so, the owners of houses and hotels right along the beach, and those homeowners tend to be even wealthier than those in the town overall."
The report shows of 16 North Carolina coastal communities that got federal dollars for beach projects, they are 94 percent white on average. Song also said there are environmental concerns associated with the projects, including impacts on sea life.
When the sand is scooped up from the ocean floor, it kills wildlife and smothers the existing creatures where the sand is dumped.
Beach town leaders and supporters of the projects highlight the economic impact the beaches have on our region in terms of bringing in tourists.
To read the entire ProPublica story, click here.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.