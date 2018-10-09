‘People need a place to live’: Century 21 president says housing market bouncing back post-Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Century 21 Real Estate President Nick Bailey says contrary to popular belief, the real estate market bounces back quickly following natural disasters like Hurricane Florence.
“This is supply and demand, you have many people displaced from their homes, they still need a place to live and so real estate professionals work fast and furious to find people places to live,” Bailey said in an interview on Tuesday. “And so, the real estate market actually turns out to be very positive in the long term because of the demand for housing."
Tuesday morning, Bailey spoke with Century 21 Sweyer & Associates employees in Wilmington about the real estate business and the post-Florence market in the area.
Bailey said even though it had only been a couple weeks since Florence swept through the region, he had already seen signs that the housing market was back on the rise.
“I talked to an agent (Tuesday) who has already had four interested buyers,” Bailey said. “Because people need a place to live, the demand for housing increases and people are looking to re-engage in the market and surprisingly this happen much faster than most people think."
