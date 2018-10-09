NC DMV extends hours to relieve long lines

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - As The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles works to alleviate long lines, they have extended hours at some locations across the state.
According to their website, 25 driver licenses offices are open beyond the usual business hours which are typically from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Now some will open at 7 a.m. on the weekdays and open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.
The new hours are extended at two Wilmington locations:
- Wilmington North at One Station South (closed on Saturdays)
- Wilmington South at 2390 Carolina Beach Rd.
Offices all over the state have dealt with the issues of long lines for a while now as many want to get their REAL ID before the October 2020 deadline.
There is no word on why the DMV isn’t extending the hours at all of its locations.
