$25 million to go towards schools damaged by Hurricane Florence

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper directed $25 million from the North Carolina Education Lottery Find to help speed up school repairs damaged by Hurricane Florence.
"Students need to get back to learning and educators need to get back to teaching, but many school districts can’t afford the repairs schools need,” Gov. Cooper said. “The lives of thousands of students, teachers and families are on hold and they need our help to recover.”
The money will be given to schools in Brunswick, Craven, Duplin, Jones, New Hanover, Onslow, Pender and Robeson. Many schools in those districts have immediate repairs needs and some are still closed. This money transfer now gives schools quicker help and allows them to hire contractors to speed up repairs.
130 schools are currently closed, keeping almost 90,000 out of class, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.