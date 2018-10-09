Market North Apartments residents informed they must leave

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On Sunday, residents at the Market North Apartments in Wilmington received letters telling them they needed to move for at least 180 days while the properties are repaired after being damaged during Hurricane Florence.
The news came as a shock to Lenore Benbow, who has lived at the at Market North for nine years.
“I was like, ‘Really?’” said Benbow. “What are we supposed to do with an eight-day notice?”
Residents were directed to go to FEMA for assistance.
“When I talked to housing, they said to go to FEMA at (Independence Mall),” said Market North resident Kimberly Sims. “I went to FEMA at (the former) Sears (store), and they directed me back to my property manager, which, they have no resource for us but to move us two hours to Burlington.”
“Some have the options to move into another PK management location,” Benbow added about the management that runs Market North. “But a lot of us can’t do that because I have a job here in Wilmington and I can’t relocate and go to one of PK management’s other properties.”
Benbow said she doesn’t know what she is going to do.
“At this point, I don’t know,” said Benbow, “because I have no funds. They are not helping us relocate. They aren’t helping us pack with funds for packing and getting storage for our belongings.”
Management at the complex declined an on-camera interview but said it would send a statement by email, which WECT hasn’t received.
At first, the residents were told they needed to be out of their apartments by Oct. 15, but that has been extended to Oct. 22.
Residents say they’ve been told if they turn in their keys before Oct. 22, they will get a $1,000 VISA gift card.
