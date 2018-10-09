Kansas GOP congressman's ad has softer tone on immigration

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2018, file photo, U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, R-Kan., talks to supporters during a parade in Overland Park, Kan. Yoder is being challenged by Democrat Sharice Davids in the November election. Yoder has launched a new ad with a testimonial from the widow of an Indian engineer who was murdered in an Olathe bar, highlighting the Republican's efforts to help her obtain a visa to remain in the U.S. after the crime and his work on visa legislation. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (AP)