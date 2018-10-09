Gov. Cooper returning to Wilmington to thank volunteers, first responders

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper will be in Wilmington on Tuesday, Oct. 9 to thank volunteers and serve lunch.
The governor will be at the First Baptist Church food distribution site on Independence Blvd at 11 a.m.
He will then tour damaged homes and thank volunteers at Baptist on a Mission at 12:15 p.m.
The governor then plans to talk to Team Rubicon volunteers, which consists of military veterans and first responders from around the country, at 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.