Dozens of reports of larceny at UNCW during the storm

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Some students at UNCW were finally able to move back into their dorms after Hurricane Florence, only to not have some of their things there when they got back.
According to University Police Chief David Donaldson there have been 36 reports of larceny since October first, when faculty were allowed to return back to campus. In all of 2017, there were 83 total larceny reports.
Chief Donaldson said the timeline of the reports line up with when students returned to campus, and called this a vulnerable time for everyone.
“I’m terribly disappointed that anyone would take advantage of the circumstances to take somebody else’s property particularly under circumstances where emotions are becoming raw people are literally becoming frayed around the edges so to speak,” he said.
Chief Donaldson said they evaluate each case on “solvability” factors, or the ability to find the items.
Freshman Joshua Bean lives in Belk Hall. He said his watches were stolen out of their case, and things were thrown about in the common room of his floor.
“I was pretty angry. I was looking around and I was like wow because my laptop was actually on top of my desk which isn’t where I left it and then I had pencils thrown all over the place and then I was trying to go through my head of things that could’ve been stolen and my head went straight to my watches which were up in my wardrobe which they were in one of the cases and I looked at it and the entire case was empty,” Bean said.
Chief Donaldson said all of the entrances to the university were blocked for 25 days and they tried to protect the university to the best of their ability.
“There has been a lot of people moving throughout our region and we worked really hard to protect the university and particularly protect the residence halls residential spaces during this event but with close to 150 buildings on campus and limited resources of all capacities there’s certainly a hint of limitation of what can be done,” he said.
