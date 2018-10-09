Democrats lining up to consider challenging Collins in 2020

Half a dozen Democratic prospects are openly considering running against the Republican political powerhouse, while an online fund has generated $3.6 million — and counting — for Collins' ultimate Democratic challenger. The would-be candidates include Susan Rice, who had been one of President Barack Obama's closest aides. Rice is not currently a Maine resident — she has family ties to the state — but would bring political celebrity that could make it difficult for the state's shallow bench of lesser-known Democrats to stand out.