Cross Creek community races to secure donations, few remaining possessions ahead of Michael

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Residents of the Cross Creek Community are racing against the clock to secure donations ahead of Hurricane Michael, which is likely to bring tropical storm force effects to the Cape Fear Region.
The subdivision was devastated by floodwaters following Hurricane Florence, and has since set up a tent city on the community soccer field.
Now, Cross Creek residents are racing to pack up the makeshift donation center before heavy rain and strong winds make their way into the area once again.
“We definitely need more storage containers as far as the plastic, Rubbermaid type. People are bringing those in," Cross Creek community organizer Greg Lovell said. "They’re expensive. We know that. If you can donate those, that’s great. The larger and the more sturdy they are the better because literally people are packing their best belongings of their house they have left and that’s going in those containers and getting stored somewhere.”
Dozens of homes in the subdivision took on feet of water. The remnants of those homes are now piled in heaps along the streets.
Neighbors have worked to tarp roofs and clear out homes but are unsure of what they will face later in the week when Michael hits North Carolina.
“To be honest, we don’t know," Lovell said. "The affected houses have been tarped and those have been secured as best as possible, but I think right now everyone’s main objective is to get the little bit of loose ends tied up, the donations that everyone went out and spent their money out of their pockets that they probably didn’t have a lot of to donate.”
Despite their destroyed homes and all the work left to be done, many adults in the community have had to return to work.
Younger Pender County residents, still unable to return to school, have stepped up to help in their absence.
“I’ve been wanting to serve since the hurricane happened,” said 16-year-old Hailey Warren, who was volunteering with Renovation Church youth group. “We’ve been cleaning out trailers and organizing things because we’re supposed to get more rain.”
Danielle Turner, mom to a 12-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son, has spent most of the past few weeks volunteering throughout the community with her children.
“Their minds aren’t being worked right now so we can at least work their muscles," Turner said. "We received very little damage from the storm and it’s important for them to see what else is out there.”
Turner’s daughter, 12-year-old Kylee, has spent much of her time off from school volunteering.
“First of all, it gives us something to do and, I don’t know about other people, but it makes me feel really good and it’s fun,” Kylee said.
The Renovation Church youth group, along with multiple youth sports teams, were on hand to assist in volunteer efforts Tuesday.
“Let’s utilize them," Danielle Turner said. "They’ve got so much more energy than us. We’re exhausted and they’re like, what do I do now? It just teaches them so many lessons about perseverance and how to get on with life when nothing’s right and be grateful.”
“I cannot believe how much those children do to help," Lovell added. "Take advantage of that thought of using them as a resource as well. They want to help. They want to be busy.”
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.