Cooper meets with volunteers, discusses Florence relief during Wilmington visit

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper was back in the Cape Fear region Tuesday to tour homes damaged by Hurricane Florence and visit with volunteers working on relief and recovery efforts.
Cooper stopped by a location where Baptists on Mission volunteers were working to clear a tree that had fallen on a home. While there Cooper spoke with volunteers from North Carolina as well as those who have traveled to the area to help. He also met with Team Rubicon at a different location.
The governor was originally scheduled to have another stop in Wilmington, but instead held a press conference Tuesday morning, urging people to take the threat of Hurricane Michael seriously, even if it is only a tropical storm by the time it arrives in North Carolina. Cooper said there is a major threat of poor-drainage flooding — a concern residents in areas of New Hanover County already had — and power outages are expected.
Cooper’s visit may have been shortened by Michael, but the new storm concern did not keep the governor from discussing where the relief and recovery efforts after Hurricane Florence currently stand.
New Hanover County alone has already received $22 million in state and federal assistance, Cooper said, but more is on the way.
In regard to the need for assistance with housing, Cooper said that process has already begun. He said he has requested the FEMA temporary housing program, where people are set up in hotels or short-term rentals, as well as the direct housing program, where FEMA brings in trailers for people to live in.
“FEMA has agreed to order them,” Cooper said. “They are on the way now.”
Cooper said there are some procedural hurdles at the local level for the trailers specifically. In order for FEMA to be able to place the trailers, cities and counties have to waive certain ordinances and land use requirements, and there has to be infrastructure in place to support the trailers.
FEMA’s temporary housing assistance is also working to find hotel rooms for people, Cooper said, but they might not be in the Cape Fear region itself.
That, Cooper said, is the result of the low inventory of hotels and short-term rentals in the area, an issue that predates Florence.
Cooper said Southeastern North Carolina facing two storms back to back is “unprecedented,” and added he is working to improve the state’s ability to respond.
“We are asking for some special exemptions and exceptions to be able to have more flexibility,” he said.
That is especially true for areas that had already suffered the double-whammy of Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence. For example, if a home was flooded during both Matthew and Florence, and suffers further damage during Michael, the state may decide to buy-out a property owner.
Cooper said he has been in discussions with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development about the buyouts, and is planning to propose a measure to the state legislature that would provide funding for those and other recovery efforts.
Whatever the case, Cooper said it will be critical to work together.
“We know that this is going to be a recovery that is going to be arduous, but I’m in it for the long-haul," Cooper said, and I believe we have a chance here to work together, local, state and federal, along with our business community and volunteer organizations, to have a smarter and a stronger recovery here in North Carolina.”
