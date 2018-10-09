COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Myrtle Grove Middle School science teacher wants wave apparatus for students

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - WECT’s Community Classroom this week features a science teacher’s project at Myrtle Grove Middle School in New Hanover County.
Mr. Berg teaches 6th through 8th grade. Through DonorsChoose.org, he’s asking for a tank wave, magnet bars, and a wave apparatus.
“I know that the rock tumbler and compact wave machine will activate all kinds of questions,” Berg says. “And I know the wave apparatus and magnets will get students wondering scientifically about how elements interact. My student will care to explore and thus intrinsically learn.”
Mr. Berg’s set a goal of $879 with a Nov. 28 deadline. He’s more than half way there, but still needs $257 to completely fund his project.
If you would like to donate to Mr. Berg’s project, click here. According to the Donor Choose website, Mr. Berg will only receive his materials if this project is fully funded by Nov. 28.
