Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson Historic Site closed until mid-November

WINNABOW, NC (WECT) - The Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site will remain closed until mid-November due to damage from Hurricane Florence.
In a Tuesday afternoon news release, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources said the site sustained significant damage during the storm, making conditions unsafe for the public to visit.
“The site lost at least 52 trees, 137 heavy limbs, and had 18 trees topped out,” site Manager Jim McKee said in the release. “In addition, the causeway at Orton Pond burst and 450 feet of the newly paved road was lost.”
It will probably be another month before the road can be opened to traffic, the Natural and Cultural Resources Department said.
The visitor center was also damaged. The building must be inspected and evaluated before it can reopen, but the artifacts and exhibits have been evaluated and secured.
