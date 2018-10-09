Battered schools closely monitoring Hurricane Michael

The storm is projected to make landfall as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane somewhere along the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. It is then expected to cut a path up the coast towards North Carolina, weakening along the way. Local impacts - scattered to numerous, locally heavy showers and storms with possible tropical storm-force wind gusts and isolated spin-up tornadoes – are expected between Thursday and early Friday, sparking the usual talks of early dismissals and/or closures of area schools.