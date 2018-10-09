Battered schools closely monitoring Hurricane Michael

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - School districts still working to make up instructional time lost due to Hurricane Florence are closely monitoring Hurricane Michael and its expected impacts on the Cape Fear region later this week.
The storm is projected to make landfall as a Category 2 or 3 hurricane somewhere along the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday. It is then expected to cut a path up the coast towards North Carolina, weakening along the way. Local impacts - scattered to numerous, locally heavy showers and storms with possible tropical storm-force wind gusts and isolated spin-up tornadoes – are expected between Thursday and early Friday, sparking the usual talks of early dismissals and/or closures of area schools.
“Right now, we are monitoring the track of the storm and working closely with our weather and emergency management officials,” Valita Quattlebaum, a New Hanover County school spokesperson said Tuesday. “No decision has been made yet about any school closings, delays, or cancellations.”
Spokespersons for Brunswick, Columbus, Bladen, and Whiteville schools all offered similar responses, with some indicating a decision could be made as soon as Tuesday afternoon or on Wednesday.
Pender County Schools has yet to reopen since Florence swept through the region. Citing funding issues for needed repairs, school officials said the best projected return date is Oct. 18 with a window extending to Oct. 22.
Last week, state lawmakers approved legislation that allows schools in the hardest-hit counties – New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, Bladen, and Columbus among them – to waive up to 20 missed days. Schools are still allowed to make-up some of the missed time at their discretion.
Brunswick County Schools recently announced six make-up days that were previously teacher workdays or early release days. Similarly, Whiteville City Schools decided at its Tuesday board meeting the district will make up four days:
- Oct. 31 required workday is now Nov. 9 required workday
- Jan. 2 is now regular instructional day
- Jan. 23 required workday is now Jan. 29 required workday
- June 12 is now optional workday
New Hanover, Pender, and Columbus County Schools are still finalizing plans to recoup some of the lost instructional time. Bladen County Schools will not be making up any missed time, a spokesperson previously said.
