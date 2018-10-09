Bald Head Island begins preparations for Michael

BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WECT) - A little over a week after officials reopened Bald Head Island to residents following Hurricane Florence and amid storm recovery efforts, preparations are now underway to get the island ready for the anticipated effects of Hurricane Michael.
Hurricane Michael is expected to continue growing more severe before it hits northwest Florida this week as a major hurricane.
In an email sent to residents and property owners, officials said “given the unique & extraordinary circumstances for the potential of additional rainfall with the pending storm event on the heels of the Village’s continued recovery efforts following Hurricane Florence and the flooding that occurred, with coordination between the Village and BHI Club, the pumps to the emergency ocean outfalls will be turned on to remove additional water from the lagoons.”
Officials said turning on the village pumps to the outfalls as a preemptive measure is not typically permitted by the state but, given the circumstances, are allowed to do so.
Florence-related recovery efforts are still underway on the island and they include pumping water from several roads not passable by golf carts and beginning the process of debris management efforts. Additionally, a handful of individual sewer grinder pumps remain submerged, according to the email.
Officials also warned that the anticipated rainfall from Michael to the already-saturated ground plus tropical force winds can easily topple trees weakened by Hurricane Florence.
“Crowder Gulf is underway with debris removal, specifically addressing “hangars & leaners” along Village roads working to remove as much as possible between now & the storm reaching the area,” officials said in the email.
