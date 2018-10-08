WPD: Man accused of attacking uncle with machete

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A man is accused of attacking his uncle with a machete Sunday, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
Linda Rawley Thompson with the WPD said that officers responded to 705 Red Cross St. at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, officers reportedly found Rodney Wilson on the front porch of the residence armed with a machete.
After Wilson put the weapon down, he was taken into custody without incident.
Thompson said that Wilson appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Once he was released from the hospital, Wilson was taken to the New Hanover County Detention Center and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, communicating threats and severed a warrant for domestic violence protective order violation.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.