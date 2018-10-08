Supply woman missing for nearly two weeks, officials say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a Supply woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Jessica “Heather” Biagiotti, 43, was last seen on Sept. 27 driving a 2002 gold Lincoln Town Car with NC tags EKF-4396.
Biagiotti is 5′6″ tall weighing 135 pounds with green eyes and brownish red hair.
Officials believe she may be in the Myrtle Beach, SC area.
If you have any information, please contact Det. Newman with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at 910-880-4866.
