3 stole purse from elderly woman in wheelchair at Walmart, NC police say

HILLSBOROUGH, NC (WNCN) - Police in Hillsborough are searching for three suspects they say stole a purse from an elderly woman in a wheelchair on Friday.
The incident happened at Walmart in Hillsborough and involved two men and a woman as suspects, Hillsborough police said in a news release.
The victim not only lost money, but “her true concern is a precious, one of a kind photo of her late husband,” police said.
Police released photos of those they say are involved.
“Let’s rally and get these people identified!!!” police said in the news release on Facebook.
If you have any information call police at 919-296-9522 or email Officer Guerrero at lesly.guerrero@hillsboroughnc.gov
Copyright 2018 WNCN. All rights reserved.