South African finance minister criticized after testimony

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015 file photo South Africa Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, center, arrives at parliament to deliver the annual South Africa budget speech to Parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, Nene is under pressure after he acknowledged visiting the home of a business family linked to alleged corruption under former president Jacob Zuma. (AP Photo/Schalk van Zuydam, File) (Schalk van Zuydam)