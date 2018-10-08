School buses and debris pick-up to cause traffic delays in Boiling Spring Lakes

BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC (WECT) - Drivers in Boiling Spring Lakes should expect traffic delays this week.
Starting Monday, school buses are expected to cause congestion on the Drayton Road detour.
They will travel along the road at the following times:
- 6:15 a.m. - 6:55 a.m.
- 7:20 a.m. - 8 a.m.
Then again in the afternoon during the following times:
- 2:50 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
- 4:10 p.m. - 5:20 p.m.
Debris pickup also beings in Boiling Spring Lakes monday. Drivers are asked to expect delays throughout the city while crews begin removing debris from the side of the road.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.