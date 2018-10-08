Russian provincial leader defends land swap; protests go on

A man talks to the crowd gathered as an Ingushetia flag is displayed, during a protest against the new land swap deal agreed by the heads of the Russian regions of Ingushetia and Chechnya, in Ingushetia's capital Magas, Russia, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Ingushetia and the neighboring province of Chechnya last month signed a deal to exchange what they described as unpopulated plots of agricultural land, but the deal triggered massive protests in Ingushetia where it was seen by many as hurting Ingushetia’s interests. (AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev) (Musa Sadulayev)