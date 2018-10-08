Red ribbons fill Cross Creek neighborhood in honor of Boy Scout killed by drunk driver

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A sea of red ribbons now fill the Cross Creek neighborhood in honor of a 12-year-old Boy Scout from New York.
Andrew McMorris wanted to do his part to help hurricane victims in our area when tragedy struck.
He was in the process of assisting the Middle Island Fire Department in collecting donations along with the rest of his troop.
Last Sunday he and some of his fellow scouts from troop 161 were out on a hike when an alleged drunk driver hit Andrew and three others that were with him.
Andrew died from his injuries.
The Middle Island Fire Department still wanted to make sure Andrew’s generous donations reached our area so they delivered them to the Cross Creek neighborhood last Wednesday.
Cross Creek resident Janine DeVito learned that Andrew’s family had been asking those in New York not to leave memorials at the scene of the crash, but to instead tie a red ribbon on their property in honor of Andrew.
DeVito wanted to honor Andrews hard work so she spread the word of the red ribbons throughout the neighborhood.
Another Cross Creek resident, Sarah Robles says the ribbons are a symbol of just how wonderful the young boy was.
“It just is there to show the good heart that this little boy had,” Robles said. "So it shows all of us what kind of child that was and we get to know and honor him now for just being a wonderful little boy.”
The McMorris family said they hope the ribbons remind people to “treat others with kindness” in Andrew’s memory.
If you would like to honor Andrew, you can use any red ribbon. Just tie it to your mailbox, a tree, or any part of the outside of your house.
