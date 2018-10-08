PLAID PACK: Local doctor says breast removal not necessary for many breast cancers

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Treatment of breast cancer has changed drastically over the past five decades.
One of the biggest changes has been a woman’s option to have a lumpectomy versus a mastectomy.
While not all breast cancer patients are candidates, if the cancer is found in the early stages, doctors can save a woman’s breast.
Dr. Michael Nichols, a radiation oncologist at New Hanover Regional Medical Center says lumpectomies or breast-conserving surgeries are viable options for early stage breast cancers.
Nichols says it was in the 1970's that doctors discovered it was not always necessary to completely remove a woman's breast.
"Breast cancer used to be treated with something called a radical mastectomy in which the breast was removed as well as underlying muscle that often took some of the nerves and it was very disfiguring,” says Dr. Nichols.
It was during the ‘70's Nichols says there were various trials that studied the safety and benefits of breast conservation.
The concern was that if the breast, where cancer was present, was not completely removed it would compromise a woman’s chances of being cancer-free.
Turns out doctors found there was no significant change in the survival rate for women with early stage breast cancers.
"Meaning that survival is equivalent where we remove the breast or just remove the lump and follow that with radiation,” says Nichols.
Still, for some women, removing the entire breast, regardless of the stage, provides peace of mind. In fact, some women with a family history of breast cancer are opting these days to have both breasts removed even though they have not been diagnosed with the disease.
Dr. Nichols does not believe that’s necessary in most cases.
